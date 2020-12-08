ITHACA, NY -- During a year when the shelves of cleaning supplies at stores have often been empty, Halomine is working on developing the next generation of antimicrobial products in an effort to provide long-lasting protection against pathogens.
The company, a Cornell-born start-up, was recently awarded $250,000 in the Grow NY Competition, which identifies, supports and funds the top food, beverage and agriculture innovations from across the world.
According to CEO Ted Eveleth, that money is going toward hiring a vice president of sales and marketing to invest in the commercialization of the product HaloFilm.
HaloFilm is a spray that turns any surface into an antimicrobial surface by retaining chlorine from store-bought disinfectants for up to a month. It contains a polymer that creates a thin transparent film that binds to the surface and to chlorine, holding it at levels equivalent to what you would find in a pool.
Eveleth said that the film is so thin you can’t feel or see it.
“You could spray it on glass or on a mirror and you’d never notice it,” he said.
According to Halomine’s website, the scientific basis of the product is N-halamine, a potent molecule that has broad biocidal function while being low-cost and low-toxicity.
Eveleth imagines HaloFilm having a variety of uses. In your household you could use it in your bathroom, especially in your shower, to deter mold and odor. The pitch to Grow NY was all about food safety. Eveleth said it could be sprayed on processing and storage equipment to prevent the spread of mold to better preserve fresh produce.
Halomine also has a couple other products in the works, including HaloCare, HaloCoat and HaloAdd. HaloCare aims to be the next generation of wound dressings by providing antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-adhesion wound dressing; Halomine has received a grant from the US Department of Defense to continue work on the product. There are wet and dry forms of HaloCare. The wet version is a hydrogel that maintains moisture in the wound bed, while the dry version has the antimicrobial properties in woven materials like bandages.
HaloCoat is described as an antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-adhesion coating system for medical devices. Right now, it’s specifically targeting urinary catheters, as catheter-caused urinary tract infections are the most common type of healthcare-associated infection. HaloCoat would help minimize the immune response from the body when a catheter is used, and it would help kill pathogens.
HaloAdd takes two principal chemical factors of Halomine and makes it into a plastics additive to provide antimicrobial properties to almost any thermoplastic, including film coverings for touch screens, medical devices, food implements and storage containers. Unlike HaloFilm, it would not need to be reapplied.
Dr. Mingyu Qiao is the co-founder of Halomine and the coinventor of N-halamine technology. He performed his graduate research at Auburn University with the group where N-halamine chemistry was first invented. Eveleth, a Cornell alum, got involved in the project about two years ago when he came back to the university to see what some of the entrepreneurs were up to.
“I got my MBA from Cornell in 1990 and have been working with start-up companies ever since,” Eveleth said. “After wrapping up some other companies, I was looking for something new. I came back to Cornell to see what was going on and I learned about Halomine. We’ve been working together ever since.”
