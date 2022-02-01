ITHACA, NY -- Employees at all three Starbucks locations in Ithaca — including the brand-new Meadow Street location — have decided to start unionizing. In a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, the workers wrote: “We are organizing a union because we believe that this is the best way to ensure both that our voices are heard and that, when we are heard, we have equal power to effect change. We all want the same thing: a voice on the job so that our work lives are the best they can be.”
In total, 26 employees from across the three stores signed the letter sent to Johnson. The unionization efforts come after the successful unionization of Starbucks workers in Buffalo last month, a feat which bolstered the already simmering conversation around the topic.
Hope Liepe, a barista at the Meadow Street location and union organizer, said three months ago when she was hired there was already some movement on the topic, but after Buffalo went public things ramped up.
“From there we released information that we were forming an organization committee and got in contact with people from Buffalo,” she said.
That’s when the committee was formed, including representatives from each Ithaca store, and collected union support cards from employees to send to the National Labor Relations Board. The board requires 30% of employees to sign cards, but Liepe said they have more than 65% of people signing in each location.
In recent days, Liepe said there’s been a corporate presence in all three stores, “trying to find everything that they can fix that we’re citing as problems to give the illusion that Starbucks is a perfect workplace.”
However, she noted that her personal biggest complaint has been the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it lackluster. Liepe said that managers have been told not to enforce the masking rules and that there have been communication issues about isolation protocols. More generally, she said there are also staffing issues.
“I work at the brand-new drive thru and it’s not uncommon to be severely understaffed,” Liepe said. “That’s one of the driving reasons [for the union].”
The cards have been sent to the National Labor Relations Board and Liepe said employees are expecting an election to vote on the union in the next few months. She said they anticipate that Starbucks will try to convince the board that the entire district should vote, but precedence states that one store is enough to unionize.
If the majority of Ithaca employees vote yes in the union election, the next step is to negotiate with Starbucks to come to an agreement on a contract.
Liepe said the unionization effort has been bringing employees together in Ithaca, and that most conversations have been very positive.
“Nobody is outwardly against it,” she said.
Liepe is also intentional in emphasizing that she and her coworkers are not anti-Starbucks.
“We’re pro-Starbucks,” she said. “But we’re also pro-workers and want to create a better Starbucks.”
A Starbucks spokesperson sent the Ithaca Times the following statement: “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. Our position hasn't changed: Starbucks success—past, present and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core. As Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, North America, recently shared with our partners, ‘the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other. … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partners.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.