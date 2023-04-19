During a rally held on the Ithaca Commons on April 8 Common Council candidates Kayla Matos, West Fox, and Nathan Sitaraman joined incumbents Phoebe Brown and Jorge DeFendini to announce their participation in the Ithaca Solidarity Slate.
The Solidarity Slate is a joint project of the Tompkins County Working Families Party, the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, and the Ithaca Tenants Union. Each candidate has received the endorsements of all three organizations, and has committed to a shared platform of policies and values, and to co-governing with each other and the membership of the endorsing organizations.
At the rally, Solidarity Slate candidates called for increased contributions by Cornell in their PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement with the city in order to fund city services and lower costs for residents, workers’ and tenants’ rights legislation like Just Cause, ETPA, and a housing-first response to homelessness, reparations for Black Ithacans, free and expanded public transit, and improving public safety by meeting people’s basic needs while implementing the Reimagining Public Safety plan.
During and after the rally, candidates and representatives of the endorsing organizations made repeated appeals to organizing, movement-building, and Democratic Socialism, calling on attendees to join organizations and sign up to volunteer for the Solidarity Slate campaigns. Those who are interested can learn more about the organization at ithacasolidarityslate.org.
Current Fourth Ward Councilman Jorge DeFendini, who is running for re-election to the ward's four-year term said that “Building a Better Ithaca needs more than just one person or one plan, it needs communities coming together.” DeFendini continued saying that if elected, Solidarity Slate candidates plan to govern as movement candidates that “will uplift people’s voices instead of speaking for them.”
Current Second Ward Councilwoman Phoebe Brown, who is running for re-election in the First Ward as a result of redistricting said, “We have watched people make decisions for us for too long, who never came from our community, and never sat down and broke bread with us.” Brown said that her memories of being raised during the Civil Rights Movement inspired to get into politics, and that “I'm here today to support and be a comrade with my fellow Solidarity Slate candidates.”
First Ward Candidate Kayla Matos, who is running against longtime Common Council member Cynthia Brock for the four-year term to represent the First Ward said that she chose to run to see “real change and real representation” in Ithaca. Matos currently serves as the Deputy Director at the Southside Community Center. According to Matos, “For the last five years, being able to be in a leadership role at the center has made me be able to be a resource to my community in a way I'd never thought I would have been able to before.” Matos hopes to expand her resourcefulness to the community as a member of the Common Council.
Matos continued saying “Organizations like Cornell own a large percentage of our city and refuse to help more than the very little that they pay out; and due to circumstances like these, gaps in our budgets are created, which leads to decreased quality of living in our city.” According to Matos, every Solidarity Slate candidate holds the same values and wants to push for the same changes. “We are progressive democratic socialists that want resources fairly distributed.” Matos said.
Second Ward Candidate, West Fox, who is running for the wards two-year term said that their experience as an organizer with the group Students for Justice in Palestine has prepared them to listen to the needs of the community that often don’t get enough attention. According to Fox, “I was part of the team that won a campaign for a civilian oversight board for the Los Angeles Men’s County Jail, taking back some of the authority of the criminal justice system to community self-governance. It was with those activists, and organizing in the Black Lives Matter movement, that I learned the power of community and solidarity, and how small individual actions taken together can have a huge impact on our lives.
“When we build our policy priorities from the grassroots, create our power from the will of everyday people, and stand together in solidarity, we can transform the way things work,” Fox said.
Fox continued saying “I know of many people who have lost faith in our elections because candidates say they’ll support us, but then turn around and side with exploitative landlords and bosses. However, the Solidarity Slate is an attempt to change the tide, because we have a shared stake in these policies and are committed to governing in solidarity with our community”
Cornell University Scientist and Candidate for the Third Ward’s four-year term, Dr. Nathan Sitaraman said “As a volunteer at Southside Community Center during the pandemic, and now for the Tompkins County Workers Center, I've seen how community driven organizations can bring safety and stability to our neighborhoods. And see how much more our city can gain through youth programming, childcare, health services, and civilian crisis response. We are going to stand with tenants and homeowners who are committed to building strong, safe and affordable communities where people from all different backgrounds and all walks of life can thrive. We're going to stand with workers and businesses who believe that everyone deserves a living wage, and that everyone deserves a safe workplace where they have a voice. And we're going to let Cornell know that the people who advocate don't want crumbs, we want the whole loaf now.”
Representative for the Tompkins County Working Families Party and Tompkins County Legislator (D2) Veronica Pillar said that the five Solidarity Slate candidates are committed to prioritizing the needs of the community. According to Pillar, “We're going to be out supporting the Slate in the primaries because this campaign and the work we will do when we win is building revolutionary power for the future, and demonstrating to the state and the nation that people-powered collective politics are the way to move forward!”
Former Mayoral Candidates and current Electoral Chair for the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, Katie Sims said “Democratic socialism is a really simple principle: that everyone deserves a fair share of the resources that we have as a society, and everyone deserves a fair say in how they're distributed. That means that our economy is built on meeting people's needs instead of building profit, and that our government respects each and every person's inherent dignity to have a say over what happens.
Sims continued saying that “One of the reasons why we're so excited to endorse this Slate this year is because Cornell's PILOT is coming up next year — their contract about what voluntary taxes they pay. And it's time to start negotiating and use the means necessary to get what's fair for the city in order to invest in our community, and get everyone to invest in a world where people's needs are met first.”
Spokesperson for the Ithaca Tenants Union Genevieve Rand said:
“Even though tenants are the majority [in Ithaca], we have far too little power. Our rents go up, our buildings are neglected, and we're evicted and driven from our communities, all in the name of profiteering…If tenants want our government to work for us, we need to run it.” According to Rand, it doesn’t make sense that Ithaca’s government is made up of mostly homeowners when 75% of the city population are tenants. Rand says that the government “should be majority tenants. And those tenants should represent the communities that have been the most affected and disenfranchised by real estate profiteering, and who have the experiences needed to make the most change.”
