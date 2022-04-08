ITHACA, NY -- Spirits will be flying as high as frisbees this spring as the Ithaca Area Ultimate Alliance (IAUA) celebrates its 20th anniversary. The non-profit organization has been hosting summer, fall and winter frisbee leagues since 2002 and with warmer weather on the horizon, the IAUA is ready to hit the playing field once more.
When the IAUA was first started, the goal was to connect various local players and ultimate teams in the Ithaca area. Gavin Lavi Sacks, who serves on the IAUA board of directors and was one of the founding members, said rather than traveling long distances to play other teams, the goal was to find like-minded individuals in Ithaca's own backyard.
“We were driving back late at night all muddy and tired from Pennsylvania,” he explained. “We thought, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if we wanted to play in a regular league or competitive ultimate but didn’t have to drive a bunch of hours to get there… What if we had our own league in Ithaca?’”
The turnout the first year was larger than expected with over 70 players spread out over seven teams, and the numbers have just kept growing. Over the past two decades, Sacks says there have been over 2,000 participants in the various seasonal leagues, and on average, league sizes tend to be around 120 people.
Although the IAUA was formed in 2002, ultimate frisbee has a long history at Cornell University, dating back to the ‘70s. Cornell actually has one of the oldest college ultimate teams in the United States, formed only a few years after the official rules of ultimate were codified. Notable alumni of the Cornell Buds team include Bill Nye as well as former Chairman of the Tompkin County Chamber of Commerce Paul Brenner who was even inducted into the National Ultimate Hall of Fame back in 2018.
Still, it’s the everyday people that make the club shine. Consider Lauren and Jeff Trondsen, two IAUA members who met during a summer league and are now happily married.
Lauren first learned about ultimate frisbee while on a fulbright scholarship in Uganda. Jeff had a more traditional introduction to the sport when some college buddies introduced him to the game. Both eventually found themselves in Ithaca, looking to continue their love for ultimate. After playing in summer leagues and hanging out after pick-up games, the two started dating and the rest is history. For both, the community aspect of ultimate that united them is what makes the sport so appealing.
“One thing that drew me in was how welcoming the group was to new people,” Lauren explained. “There’s a whole bunch of people that really love the sport and were excited to teach new people about it so it was a really welcoming environment.”
Jeff touched upon the beauty in the simplicity of the sport as well.
“All you need is a pair of sneakers and a frisbee … I feel like it’s easy to get into and get a group of friends together, so it’s as simple a sport as you want it to be and you can play it forever.”
Another huge aspect of the sport is called “spirit of the game.” Part of this means that all games are self-officiated, even at the highest level of play. Sacks said this was one of the main aspects of the game that appealed to him when he first got started with ultimate.
“I like the idea that the first instinct of players was to try to make the game work and to try to make it a fun experience for everyone,” Sacks explained. “The general idea is do the right thing… you're not trying to take advantage of the rules.”
Perhaps no one knows this better than Todd Saddler, an IAUA member since the organization’s inception. Saddler, now age 57, is still playing the game to the fullest and has won more spirit awards than anyone else in the organization.
“The fact that attracted me to this sport is that there is this explicit spirit of the game concept,” he said. “It just makes it more fun.”
Perhaps even more impressive than his age is the fact that Saddler is a stage four cancer survivor. In fact, the only summer league Saddler ever missed in his 20 years with the IAUA was when he was receiving treatment for his illness. Ten years later he is fully recovered and still deeply in love with the sport.
“Ultimate makes you want to live,” Saddler said. “It definitely helped me get my strength back and the ultimate crowd was very supportive. I’m a little bit surprised that I’ve been able to keep playing… but as long as I can, I will.
The IAUA consists of people of all ages, from teenagers in high school to people in their 60s.
“It's nice to have a game to accommodate a wide range of physical abilities and talents,” Sacks said. “What I can say is as long as you can look around and find somebody you can cover that is kind of like you physically, you'll be fine and you can catch up.”
“You get to meet a diverse group of people in age and all sorts of other ways,” Saddler added. I’ve always enjoyed being around both old people and young people so it’s a great way to meet new people.”
Currently the IAUA is working to help Ithaca High School set up their own high school team for the fall. They are also working on a grandmasters division for some of the older players in the group to play against each other in a casual setting.
In the meantime, sign ups for the summer league start in mid-April and anyone who wants to join is welcome. Although IAUA is non-profit, there is a $65 fee to help with the cost of the fields and insurance and team gear. Sacks said there are “pay what you can” accommodations available for those who need it and that summer leagues tend to run for eight weeks between early June to early August.
“Just try it,” Lauren Trondsen encouraged. “If you show up, people are really excited to share the sport with you and to teach you how to play and to welcome you into the game.”
