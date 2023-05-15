Ithaca has become a hotspot for organized labor as public sector workers have pressured the city to increase their wages without reducing benefits as many workers are struggling to keep up with rising costs of living in a city that has made the top ten list for most expensive places to live in New York State.
The average salary paid out by the city is $65,886 and the median home value is $282,000 with median rental prices reaching as high at $1,900 per month. As inflation continues to impact the economy, public sector workers in the city have seen prices continue to rise, but they haven’t been able to say the same thing when it comes to their wages.
As a result, public sector labor unions in Ithaca have united to form an organization called the Ithaca Public Workers Coalition in an effort to put pressure on the city government to negotiate for increasing wages without reducing the benefits provided to its workforce. This local labor movement is coming at just the right time as a 2022 Gallup Poll shows that 71 percent of Americans approve of unions, with 40 percent saying that unions are “extremely important.” Currently, unions have seen the highest level of nationwide support since 1965.
According to the coalition, the Department of Public Works (DPW) was recently able to settle a contract with the city which gave them increases in pay, but in order to come to the agreement the city required them to make concessions that resulted in reduced benefits.
Additionally, the City Executive Association (CEA) and Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association (IPFFA) have been working without a contract since 2021 and 2020 respectively as they are still in the process of negotiating a new contract to make salaries competitive with surrounding areas while preserving benefits that the city is looking to reduce.
The Public Workers Coalition has announced that the CEA has recently affiliated itself with New York State United Teachers, which represents municipal employees, in an effort to “strengthen their ability to negotiate with city hall.”
In response to this new partnership, CEA President Jeanne Grace said, “While our group of employees are subject experts in a wide range of fields, none of us are negotiation or labor law experts. Affiliating with NYSUT has provided us with resources that will allow us to meet the city at the bargaining table on a much more equal footing.”
Public workers have criticized the city in the past for bringing lawyers to the bargaining table, which labor unions have taken as the city refusing to negotiate with them in good faith. The reluctance of the city to stop the practice of bringing lawyers to the table likely resulted in local labor unions looking to partner with statewide unions for increased support. However, the coalition has said that the city moved in the right direction by changing their legal representation at the bargaining table.
President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association and spokesperson for the coalition has said he is proud of CEA members for coming tougher to advocate for themselves and all public sector workers in Ithaca. “The CEA will now fight for fair wages and benefits to ensure positions are filled, working conditions are safe, and the best possible services are being provided to our community,” Condzella said.
Public Sector workers in Ithaca have routinely complained about uncompetitive wages which has resulted in staffing shortages in departments all across the city. The coalition has said that “Citywide, departments still struggle to recruit and retain police officers, firefighters, DPW workers and other important administrative workers and support staff.”
According to the coalition, these staffing shortages have resulted in work that was previously done by public sector workers at Ithaca’s Wastewater Treatment Facility being taken over by private contractors. Hiring these private contractors has resulted in lower quality service at an increased cost for taxpayers.
The coalition has also expanded to include the Bangs Ambulance Workers United union, which was recently formed to respond to the needs of EMS workers in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. The new union is in the process of starting contract negotiations with the Bangs Ambulance Company.
In response to the Bangs Ambulance Workers union joining the coalition, Condzella said “Together we can accomplish a lot for our community, for public safety, and for our workers.”
According to Condzella, the efforts of the coalition have already started to make a difference as it has brought in support from the New York State AFL-CIO and the DPW was able to successfully negotiate a new contract. The CEA has begun to grow as a result of increased support. “We’re already starting to feel valued…we still have more work to do though,” Condzella siad.
That additional work relates to continued efforts to negotiate contracts for the CEA and IPFFA, along with efforts by the PBA to negotiate another contract before their current collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.