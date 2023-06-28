Across New York and the Finger Lakes regions, 4th of July is a special time for friends and family to celebrate America’s birthday. When you think of Independence Day, a few iconic things come to mind, eating outside, American flags, boat rides, and, of course, fireworks!
Evening lake views are still best enjoyed in the summer. The Boatyard Grill, has indoor and outdoor seating available, as well as The Glenwood Pines (closed July 4) on the west side of Cayuga Lake.
2023 Fireworks and other Events In Ithaca & Tompkins County
Friday, June 30 1: Groton Fireworks Show - food trucks and DJ at Groton Elementary School Field
Tuesday, July 4: Inn at Taughannock Falls Fireworks Display - parking available at Taughannock Falls State Park
Saturday, July 1: Cider Pop-Up with Red, White and Blue Cheese Day at Lively Run Dairy
Saturday, July 1: Sunset Cruise, 7:30 to 9:30pm, lively music on board the MV Teal, operated by Discover Cayuga Lake, book online
Monday, July 3: Mondays with MAQ at South Hill Cider - outdoors, 5:30 to 8:30pm
Other Finger Lakes Region July 4th Weekend Events
Saturday, July 1: Cortland - (July 2 rain date) Dwyer Memorial Park in Little Lake 2 to 10pm.
Saturday, July 8: Hammondsport / Keuka Lake- fireworks at 10pm, watch at school or fire department
Sunday, July 2: Watkins Glen - Clute Memorial Park
Tuesday, July 4: Branchport / Keuka Lake - parade at 2pm, fireworks at 10pm
Canceled or postponed events for 2023:
Myers Park in Lansing - canceled
Ithaca Rotary Fireworks Celebration - not happening
There are many ways to make your 4th of July festive in the Finger Lakes. Dine on Restaurant Row/Aurora Street, the 100-block of downtown with many of our area restaurants offering outdoor dining. Explore the county and find additional outdoor dining, u-pick experiences, and tasting rooms to visit. Celebrate America by hiking and appreciating the public NY State Parks. Discover new waterfalls, gorges, hiking trails and adventures in Ithaca and Tompkins County. Pack a blanket, and a picnic, and take time to enjoy the summer sky no matter what time of day.
Some of the best ice cream in the Finger Lakes
Don't forget the ice cream! In addition to the classics, you'll find non-dairy and gluten-free options at these Ithaca favorites.
Sweet Melissa's Ice Cream at Shortstop Deli -- soft serve on W Seneca St in Ithaca
Purity Ice Cream -- scoops available, ice cream sandwiches and other treats on Cascadilla St in Ithaca
Cayuga Lake Creamery -- creative flavors such as Red, White & Blueberry located inside the historic Dewitt Mall in downtown Ithaca, and on State Rt 89 in Interlaken
