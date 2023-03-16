Recreational marijuana has been legal in New York since the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act on March 31, 2021, but bureaucratic red tape has delayed the opening of recreational marijuana dispensaries for nearly two years. Now, after years of anticipation the first legal dispensaries are beginning to sprout.
One of the first legal recreational dispensaries in the Southern Tier — William Jane — will be opening to the public for the first time on Thursday, March 16 on the Commons in downtown Ithaca. The dispensary is located in the former Trader K’s used clothing store.
In a recent interview, the owner of the dispensary, William Durham, said that it would be open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Regarding the process of opening his dispensary, Durham said that “it was actually a lot of paperwork.” According to Durham, “[the state] wants to make sure they have everything that they need to make sure that you’re actually just as involved and that you have everything you need as far as being able to run a business.”
Durham said that the entire process to get the license, “between the application being put out to the point we’re at today,” took roughly six months.
When asked why he decided to get into the marijuana industry, Durham said “why not?” He continued saying “it’s a growing industry…especially in New York,” and that “it's something that has been a dream for a lot of people.” Now that it’s legal, Durham says “you can make money doing something you like, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.”
Durham was previously convicted for possession of marijuana when he was 23 years old, which helped him qualify to receive one of three Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) licenses that have been approved for the Southern Tier region of New York.
Through the CUARD program, New York is ensuring that individuals from communities that have been most impacted by the criminalization of marijuana will have the first opportunity to benefit from its legalization.
Durham continued saying that he hopes to “educate the public on cannabis.” He said that “it's a plant that's been around for a while and a lot of people want to indulge now that they have a safe space where they can actually buy this product that is very well tested.”
The marijuana that will be sold at the dispensary will all be grown in New York State due to the fact that it continues to be illegal under federal law, which prohibits it from being transported across state lines. According to Durham, the state has more than 250 pot farms that dispensaries can source product from.
When asked if he is receiving support from local businesses, Durham said “I've been getting no pushback as of now.” He continued saying, “it seems like everybody's enjoying the fact that we'll have some cannabis that's actually inspected.”
Durham says that if you shop at William Jane, “You don't have to worry about all the things that people are putting in their cannabis nowadays.”
