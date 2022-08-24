Mention the name Ariel Gold and you’ll likely provoke an extreme response. Some see her as a hero, daring to stand up for those she believes are oppressed, regardless of how uncomfortable it makes others feel or how unpopular it makes her in some communities. Others see her as a firebrand, rudely pushing her agenda, even if it, unintentionally or not, contributes to other brands of intolerance and discrimination. But if you step outside of the political sphere a different, a more nuanced person comes into focus: someone who at this point in her life has been able to achieve the kind of personal balance that many of us seek; someone whose Twitter feed now includes her recipe for a cornmeal plum scone as well as her recipe for Middle East peace.
Earlier this month, the Ithaca native took the helm of the Fellowship of Reconciliation-USA (FOR-USA). Gold isn’t the first Ithacan to play a significant role in FOR-USA. Dorothy Cotton—Civil rights icon, Cornell fixture, and winner of the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award—and Jim Murphy—leader in the Vietnam Veterans Against the War movement—both of Ithaca, were key members of the organization.
The first Jewish executive director to assume leadership of the nation’s oldest interfaith peace and justice organization—FOR-USA was founded in 1915—Gold spent the prior seven years as national co-director of Code Pink Women for Peace, most notably advocating for the controversial boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) efforts against the Israeli government. Some of her advocacy was seen as belligerent, such as her well documented confrontation with the actor Ashton Kutcher in which she publicly urged him to use his position with Airbnb to stop it from operating in Middle Eastern settlements.
Gold was the product of a uniquely Ithacan mixed marriage: her father went to Cornell and her mother went to Ithaca College. While she lived in other places after her parents divorced, her father remained in Ithaca and Gold returned, eventually graduating from Cornell’s School of Human Ecology and subsequently choosing to remain and raise her family here. It was her parents’ involvement in the anti-Vietnam War movement and then her closeness to the Grady family of Ithaca, heroes in the Catholic Worker movement, that inspired Gold’s activism. The Grady’s melding of spirituality and social justice led to Gold’s searching for and then finding similar social justice elements in her own Jewish faith.
Like many who are called to activism and parenthood, Gold has had to strike a balance between obligations to her family and her causes. Her mother was a role model in this, and in many other things. “I was raised into activism,” Gold remembers. “My mother would bring me with her to protests and events on the weekend, because I had school during the week. I tried to raise my family the same way. My children are 20 months apart and I remember bringing them in a double stroller to New York City for a march against the Iraq War and finding the ‘family unit’ of the march, which is safest place. As they started getting older I had to make a choice: soccer practice versus protest. We went to soccer. As they got older I could balance it a bit more, but that’s because Ithaca provided us with a support system. I knew my children could catch a ride from someone we knew or walk home with friends.”
That Ithaca support system included her friends from the Catholic Worker movement as well as her fellow congregants from Congregation Tikkun v’Or, Ithaca’s Reform Temple. Gold was an active member of the congregation since before her social activism took on such a high profile.
“It wasn’t until my children were in their early teens that I really started getting involved more fully. Even then it was difficult. There were times they’d say things like, ‘it’s such a pain in the neck that you got arrested and I had to make my own dinner.’ And even now there’s a need to find a balance. I remember when in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement there was a point when my daughter was like, ‘Can you not get involved in this event, because I need to be myself, and if you’re there, you take over.’ And I agreed.”
Gold is also trying to bring balance to the types of issues she tackles, for instance, international versus domestic. She knows there’s a kernel of truth to the apocryphal tale of social activists walking past local people who are hungry on their way to a protest against hunger overseas. “That’s one of the things that makes me feel quite good about moving from Code Pink to Fellowship of Reconciliation. Fellowship of Reconciliation has committed itself recently to doing more domestic work. Middle East work is dear to my heart, but given the state of our country right now, I think it’s really vital for us in terms of our influencing the entire world, to clean up the mess we have at home. And it’s a mess and a half right now.”
As someone who has risen to prominence fighting against the system, Gold has come to appreciate the need for balance between working for change both inside and outside the system. “I think both are really important and I think they complement each other. There are times when one approach is more helpful and times when the other approach is more helpful. But I think people have to know what works for them. I’m so much of an idealist that outside the system is a good fit for me.”
Finally, and perhaps most difficult emotionally, has been Gold’s efforts to find balance in her Jewish identity and the role the actions of the Israeli government factors into that identity. “I have to begin by saying these are my people. My father’s family came here from Poland in 1910, moved up to Utica, and started one of the first Zionist Chapters to raise money for the establishment of a Jewish state. When I first went to Israel with a peace delegation I wanted to leave the delegation and just be with my people; I’d never felt so at home in my life. But then I saw what was happening and I was devastated. I spent many hours crying and talking with my rabbi about my feelings and the situation. There were times I was very angry. It was like a period of grief for me. There have been difficult times for my extended family. But we’ve gotten to a much better place. I have learned to soften myself and to find the commonalities that allow us to see where each other are, rather than conflict with each other; to see where we have the same goals. I guess it all goes back to the idea of reconciliation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.