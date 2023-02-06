A group of 35 musicians from Tompkins County will present a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 19 to raise money to upgrade an underground bomb shelter at a school in Lviv, Ukraine.
The event will include an art auction featuring paintings donated by ten local artists. The concert, which begins at 4 p.m. at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora St., is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ithaca.
Since last November, the Rotary Club has raised $31,000 to heat and upgrade a bomb shelter at a high school in Lviv. The club has now launched a new fundraising campaign to help reconstruct and refurbish a bomb shelter at a school that serves children with special needs in the Western Ukraine city.
Liz Shuhan, a professional flutist who is performing in the concert, said she is playing for the benefit because her husband’s family is from Ukraine and many of her close friends are Ukrainian. Her son, Nathaniel, a pianist who is a 9th grader at Ithaca High School, is also performing in the concert.
“Ukrainians need shelter, food, heat and more,” said Shuhan, coordinator of education and community engagement at Opus Ithaca School of Music. “It takes a collective, not an individual,to help them. The power of a collective will reach more people in need in Ukraine.”
The music for the concert includes four pieces written by Ukrainian composers, including the Flute Sonata by Sergei Prokofiev and the Fantasia on the Ukrainian Bell Carol, arranged for woodwind quintet, by Mykola Leontovych.
The concert will also include a performance by the Kendal Chorus, a group of 22 singers who live at Kendal at Ithaca. The chorus is led by Hannah Doll, a music education student at Ithaca College.
The Ithaca Rotary Club has joined with a group of Rotary clubs worldwide to help raise $65,000 to rebuild and furnish the bomb shelter at School #95, which enrolls 680 students. The school is Lviv’s flagship for inclusive education and enrolls 47 children with disabilities and special education needs.
During daily air raids, about 800 people, including teachers and staff, must spend hours in the underground bomb shelter, which now consists of a few narrow hallways lined with wooden chairs in the school basement. The renovation project, proposed by the Rotary Club of Lviv, will knock down several walls to create a large welcoming space for a new classroom and a gym.
“This effort will bring comfort and a small semblance of normalcy to the difficult days these young people in Ukraine are experiencing because of the attack on their country,” said Mary Kane, president of the Ithaca Rotary Club.
Attendees at the concert can make a donation to the school bomb shelter project at the door. Those who can’t attend the concert can make a tax-deductible donation to the project through the Community Foundation of Tompkins County Rotary Club of Ithaca Fund. (Please type in the “Rotary Club of Ithaca Fund” and specify “Ukraine” in the comments.)
Donations to the bomb shelter project will be accepted by the Ithaca Rotary Club through March 15.
