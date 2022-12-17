The Ithaca Rotary Club has launched a fundraising campaign to refurbish and heat an underground bomb shelter at a high school in Lviv, Ukraine.
The project, estimated to cost $31,000, will cover the cost of electric heaters, comfortable benches, new windows, a permanent toilet and a medical office at the shelter, located at a school enrolling more than 1,000 students.
The Rotary Club has already raised $28,500 for the renovations, including a $25,000 disaster response grant from The Rotary Foundation. The club has also received $2,500 in individual donations from Rotary club members and a $1,000 gift from Cornell University.
Ithaca Rotary members are now seeking to close the funding gap by appealing to the Ithaca community to donate money for the project. Tax-deductible donations to the project can be made through the Community Foundation of Tompkins County Rotary Club of Ithaca Fund. (Donors can type in the “Rotary Club of Ithaca Fund” and specify “Ukraine” in the comments.)
“This effort will bring comfort and a small semblance of normalcy to the difficult days these young people in Ukraine are experiencing because of the attack on their country,” said Mary Kane, president of the Ithaca Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club also plans to raise funds from a benefit concert by the pianist and composer Emmanuel Sikora, an Ithaca native who made his orchestral debut with the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca and will include a silent auction of artwork by local painters.
For the past two months, Ithaca Rotary members have been working with the Rotary Club of Lviv, which identified the poor conditions of school bomb shelters as a critical need in the city in Western Ukraine. At Lyceum #2, a high school in Lviv, students have to spend up to four hours a day during air raid sirens in the underground shelter, which is sparsely furnished with wooden benches, chairs and four portable toilets.
“This project will make a huge difference for these students and give them a well-heated and welcoming space to pass the time each day they have to spend in this underground shelter,” said Sherrie Negrea, an Ithaca Rotary member who helped organize the project.
The $2,500 the Rotary Club is now raising will cover the costs of a generator, additional benches and stalls for the shelter’s portable toilets. The club has been assisted in this project by Words into Deeds, an Ithaca-based nonprofit that is working closely with the Rotary Club of Lviv.
