The Ithaca Rotary Club will host its 7th annual rally August 9. The event is open to all who would like to join the “30-mile adventure."
The event will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Triad Foundation, 15 Ascot Place, off Craft Road, in Lansing. Participants will follow clues in their cars in and around Tompkins County as part of a scavenger hunt, answering riddles, taking pictures and picking up items along the way.
It will conclude at Myers Point Park in Lansing at 4:30 p.m. for prizes and an early dinner, available for purchase from the Salvation Army food truck. This event will be sponsored by Maguire Family of Dealerships.
This year’s rally proceeds will go to the Rotary Club’s James L. Gibbs Memorial Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to a graduating senior from Ithaca High School planning to attend college who has demonstrated a commitment toward human relations and interracial understanding.
The Rotary Club will also be awarding three winners with a prize of $1,000 each, which, in turn, will be donated to an eligible Tompkins county charitable organization of their choice.
Kelly Buck, a Rotary Club and road rally chair member, said the “[the event] empowers the Ithaca Rotary Club to give back in our local community in a meaningful way while providing college funds to a local student each spring.” The Ithaca Rotary Club’s motto is “Service Above Self.”
The event is open to anyone to participate and advance registration is available on the Ithaca Rotary Club website at www.ithacarotary.com and will be held rain or shine. Cost is $25 per adult; $10 for children 12 to 18; and free for 11 and younger. Participants should bring their own drinks and a chair to socially distance at the dinner at Myers Point Park.
The Rotary Club of Ithaca meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can request the Zoom link on the club’s website: www.ithacarotary.com.
