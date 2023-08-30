After being convicted of second-degree murder on July 20, Jeremiah L. Jordan was sentenced to 20 years to life in New York State Prison in connection with the fatal stabbing of Michael Monroe on August 25.
Jordan stabbed Monroe on the Six Mile Creek Walk in the City of Ithaca on October 28, 2022.
Jordan’s July 20 conviction also included a charge of tampering with physical evidence, which resulted in an additional term of one and a third to four years.
Sentencing was delivered by County Court Judge John C. Rowley, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who prosecuted the case, and Ithaca attorneys Michael Perehinec and Joseph Kirby, who represented the defendant.
In a press release issued by the District Attorney’s office on August 30, Van Houten stated, “Under the circumstances of this brutal murder, I strongly believe that Jeremiah Jordan should have received the maximum sentence of 25 to life. I was grateful that Michael Monroe’s mother and niece spoke at the sentencing hearing because the defendant needed to hear that Michael was a kind and gentle person who was loved and supported by his family.”
He added, “Jeremiah Jordan’s unprovoked and senseless act of violence caused Michael’s family immeasurable pain that no court proceeding can ever come close to addressing.”
The press release continued saying, “The District Attorney’s Office recognizes and thanks the agencies who conducted the investigation and assisted in the prosecution of this case, specifically the exemplary work of the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.”
