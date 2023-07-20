On July 20, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that a jury has convicted Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan for the crime of Murder in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence in relation to the fatal stabbing of Michael Monroe on the Sis Mile Creek Walk in the City of Ithaca on October 28, 2022.
Murder in the Second Degree is a Class A-I felony which is punishable by a maximum of 25 years to life in State Prison. Tampering with Physical Evidence is a Class E felony with a maximum sentence of up to four years in State Prison.
Jordan was convicted of all charges after a jury trial in the Tompkins County Court. The trial commenced on July 10, 2023, and concluded on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. before Judge John C. Rowley.
District Attorney Van Houten prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Heidi Paulino. Ithaca attorneys Michael Perehinec and Joseph Kirby represented the defendant.
Van Houten said, “I would like to recognize the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit for their thorough and effective investigation which resulted in an arrestvery quickly after the commission of this brutal crime.”
