The City of Ithaca Common Council kicked off Black History Month by honoring longtime community member and current Assistant Principal at Ithaca High School, Alan Fe Nunn, with the J. Diann Sams’ African American History Month Recognition Award during their February 1st meeting.
Mr. Nunn has been an educator and administrator with the Ithaca City School District for the past 30 years. He began his career at the Alternative Community School as a sixth grade Social Studies and Language Arts teacher. He is currently an Assistant Principal at Ithaca High School and Administrative Advisor of the African Latino Organization.
In addition to his impactful career with the Ithaca City School District, Mr. Nunn is the co-founder of the Community Unity Music Education Program (CUMEP) which is a performing arts initiative that has a focus on promoting nonviolence, social justice and human rights. The program's philosophical structure is governed by three pillars: Building Self esteem, Academic Success, and Social/Civil Responsibility.
The J. Diann Sams’ award selection committee has said that Mr. Nunn’s service to the Ithaca community has met the awards criteria as a person who "advocates for social justice and change, racial equity, and fairness in the judicial and educational systems. And who also has shown a willingness to speak out publicly on behalf of the afore- mentioned objectives".
After receiving the award, Mr. Nunn addressed the Common Council saying that he was “humbled and honored to be associated with Diann.” He continued saying that he acknowledges and appreciates support from the community and is grateful for his family and friends.
According to Mr. Nunn, “Life in Ithaca has been a precious one.”
Following his statement of appreciation, Mr. Nun spoke about the struggles that black and brown communities continue to face. “In spite of challenges like gun violence the destruction of black males has got to stop…Put every inch of your soul to stop violence against black men,” said Nunn.
Following Mr. Nunns comments, Ithaca High Principal, Jason Trimble, told Common Council “you made the right choice.” According to Trimble, “Alan Nunn’s legacy is one of an egalitarian.”
