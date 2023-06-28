Last week the Ithaca Public Workers Coalition (IPWC) issued a press release announcing that they are “standing in solidarity with members of Starbucks Workers United as they continue to fight against the bully tactics of the Starbucks Corporation.”
The release explained that as every Starbucks location in the City of Ithaca has now been closed in response to the organizing efforts of Starbucks workers, “it's clear the strategy that the Starbucks Corporation has employed is straight from the union busting playbook.”
“Many college students and locals alike, relied on the income and benefits that came from their employment at Starbucks. Instead of coming to the table when workers sought to improve working conditions, wages and benefits, Starbucks corporate hastily closed up their shops and left town,” read the press release.
According to the spokesperson for the IPWC, Thomas Condzella, "We can relate to the struggles of the Starbucks workers, they have a tough fight ahead of them. It's a worthy fight though, and from the looks of it they are up to the task.”
Condzella continued saying that the workers coalition is “absolutely disgusted” by how the Starbucks corporation has treated their employees in Ithaca.
“The workers demonstrated courage and strength by coming together as a union. They stood up for themselves against the unfair practices of a multinational, billion-dollar corporation. Members of Starbucks Workers United deserve better than this, the Ithaca Public Workers Coalition stands in solidarity with them." Condzella said. He added, "This demonstration of corporate greed is the exact reason why we have unions. Ithaca will never truly be a union town until the rights of all workers are recognized and respected."
The Vice President of Bangs Ambulance Workers United, John Schwartz said, “as a member of the IPWC and BAWU, I stand in solidarity with the Ithaca Starbucks workers. Their actions on May 11 at Cornell University lift up our spirits and put fire back in our hearts."
Shwartz was referencing a student-led protest that resulted in the occupation of the Day Hall administration building on the university's campus. The protest drew attention to a petition signed by Cornell students and faculty that called on the university to stop selling Starbucks products on campus and switch to a more ethical coffee vendor.
Schwartz continued saying, "It takes courage to speak truth to power, the Starbucks workers have reminded Cornell University that it cannot be complacent in allowing a transnational corporation to disregard the rights of workers or the values of an entire community. The right to collective bargaining is fundamental to the democracy of the American workplace. I am hopeful that the direct action taken by the Starbucks workers will lead the administration of Cornell University to reset their relationship with their students, with organized labor, and in turn with our great community."
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has upheld complaints that Starbucks engaged in union busting tactics and released an in-depth complaint against Starbucks in November 2022 saying that the board “found merit in the union’s claim” that the Collegetown location was closed in retaliation for union organizing. The NLRB ruled that the location had to be reopened and fired workers had to be rehired, but neither of those demands have been met since the NLRB gave no timeline for that to happen.
Nationwide, the NLRB has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 1,400 alleged violations of federal labor law. The allegations accuse the company’s management of firing union organizers, slashing hours, and illegally threatening to deny pay raises and other benefits to unionized stores.
Starbucks has still yet to reach a single contract agreement with any of the more than 300 unionized stores.
The Ithaca Public Workers Coalition has encouraged anyone who may be willing and able, to consider donating any amount to the Ithaca Starbucks Workers United Strike Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sbworkersunited-ithaca-strike-fund.
