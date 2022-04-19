ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is warning residents about a scam currently going around Tompkins County. Individuals claiming to be from the U.S. Inspector General’s Office have contacted residents claiming that they owe money to the Social Security Administration.
When a citizen questions the authenticity of the call, the scammers offer to have a local police officer call the citizen back. A different scammer will then call, claiming to be an IPD officer and giving the actual name of an officer at IPD. Additionally, the phone number displays on caller ID as the IPD phone number, 607-272-9973.
Police are reminding residents that law enforcement will never call a citizen and demand money be paid for a fine or violation, and urges caution of such phone calls, no matter how convincing they may seem to be.
For further information on scams or frauds, the FBI maintains the following website with helpful tips and information:
They call back from the IPD number????? LOL!!
