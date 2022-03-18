Ithaca Police Department police badge stock

ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is warning the community that there are currently drugs being sold in the area as cocaine that do not contain cocaine, but instead contain opiates. This can cause individuals to overdose, potentially fatally, and the department wants to urge caution to anyone addicted to or using narcotics recreationally. IPD has recently responded to several similar overdoses in the area.

