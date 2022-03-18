ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is warning the community that there are currently drugs being sold in the area as cocaine that do not contain cocaine, but instead contain opiates. This can cause individuals to overdose, potentially fatally, and the department wants to urge caution to anyone addicted to or using narcotics recreationally. IPD has recently responded to several similar overdoses in the area.
Ithaca police warn of bad drugs being sold in the area leading to overdoses
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Building an Empire
- A reflection: The Ukraine and Russia conflict
- Cayuga Health purchases 108,000 sq. ft. at mall for clinical practice, learning center
- The Antlers offers reliable, expertly-prepared, quality food
- Fifth graders at BJM call for eco friendly drinking water options after lead scare
- Man arrested for July 2021 murder of Alan Godfrey
- Uyghur graduate student raises brother’s detention at Cornell event, Chinese students walk out
- A rescue story
- Newfield Rec Director Suspended
- Winners of Ithaca's chili cook-off announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest Opinion: Real Crime Data in the Wake of Disinformation (4)
- Trader K’s in Ithaca preparing to close after 26 years (2)
- Cayuga Health purchases 108,000 sq. ft. at mall for clinical practice, learning center (2)
- Flooding threatens the future of the Hangar Theatre (2)
- Health Dept. clarifies new masking guidance for schools (1)
- Cornell eases mask requirements (1)
- Building an Empire (1)
- Ithaca officials debate calling for removal of Cayuga Nation representative (1)
- Guiding Growth: Ithaca planning director retires, reflects on career (1)
- Laura Lewis officially launches campaign for mayor (1)
- The Antlers offers reliable, expertly-prepared, quality food (1)
- Fifth graders at BJM call for eco friendly drinking water options after lead scare (1)
- Spotlight on 9 Black-owned businesses in Ithaca (1)
- Man shot, injured on Cascadilla St in Ithaca (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.