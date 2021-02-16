ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police are searching for people involved in a shooting and motor vehicle accident on the morning of Feb. 16. At about 8:45 a.m., police responded to Cascadilla and Fifth Street and Cascadilla and N. Meadow Street for a report of gunfire involving a vehicle, possibly a Mercedes. It was then reported that a second vehicle was involved in an accident at Casvadilla Street and Route 13 N.
A gray Audi was traveling west on Cascadilla Street, ran the red light at Route 13 N and struck a truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the intersection. The driver of the Audi fled the scene on foot and is still at large. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Cayuga Medical Center.
It is believed that a person in the Mercedes shot at the Audi, and the Audi was fleeing when it ran the red light.
The other vehicle that may be a Mercedes was last seen in the area of Cascadilla Street and Fifth Street before fleeing the area. The shooting is believed to have taken place in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street, and at least one residence in that area was struck by gunfire.
Ithaca Police are following up on leads, but believe the occupants of the Mercedes and Audi knew each other. Anyone with information should contact IPD through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Ithaca Police are searching for people involved in a shooting and motor vehicle accident on the morning of Feb. 16. At about 8:45 a.m., police responded to Cascadilla and Fifth Street and Cascadilla and N. Meadow Street for a report of gunfire involving a vehicle, possibly a Mercedes. It was then reported that a second vehicle was involved in an accident at Casvadilla Street and Route 13 N.
A gray Audi was traveling west on Cascadilla Street, ran the red light at Route 13 N and struck a truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the intersection. The driver of the Audi fled the scene on foot and is still at large. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Cayuga Medical Center.
The other vehicle that may be a Mercedes was last seen in the area of Cascadilla Street and Fifth Street before fleeing the area. The shooting is believed to have taken place in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street, and at least one residence in that area was struck by gunfire.
Ithaca Police are following up on leads, but believe the occupants of the Mercedes and Audi knew each other. Anyone with information should contact IPD through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.