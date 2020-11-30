ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police responded to a robbery in the 100 block of N. Tioga St at 9:06 on Monday morning. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the premise and demanded money while indicating that he was armed. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as an older Black male, approximately six feet tall, with a bald or shaved head and a goatee. He was wearing a black baseball hat, green hooded sweatshirt, grey checkered pajama bottoms and a white mask.
The police said they were called to a financial institution at that location, but did not specify which. There is an M&T Bank located at 118 N. Tioga St., but it is not confirmed if that was the location of the robbery.
At this time the investigation is ongoing, there are no further details available for release. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Another example of how Ithaca is sliding down the long chute into being a crime-ridden cesspool that typifies Democratic-party run cities like LA, San Francisco, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, etc. When you're soft on criminals and want to be outright hostile to the police, this is what happens. Ithaca used to be a great place to live. Then Democrats descended on it like locusts.
