ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police are searching for four men accused of assaulting a woman in the 100 block of South Meadow Street. The woman was walking at about 9:45 p.m. on April 17 when she was grabbed by the group of men and pulled into a parking lot of a closed business. During the attack several of the subjects touched the victim against her will. The victim reported that after the attack the men fled on foot.
At this time there appears to be no prior relationship between the victim and suspects.
The victim reported that the suspects were wearing COVID-style face masks and could only provide the following descriptions of the four subjects: one was Black and three were Hispanic, all were estimated to be in their 20s. They were wearing dark-colored clothing and hooded sweatshirts; one of the hoodies was dark green.
This investigation is ongoing, however any witnesses to any part of this incident are asked to contact IPD using one of the below listed methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.