ITHACA, NY -- Police are looking for a man who fled from a Schuyler County deputy and abandoned his vehicle in the city of Ithaca. On Aug. 29, at 9:12 a.m., Ithaca Police Department was notified of a Schuyler County deputy in pursuit of a vehicle that was failing to yield. Ithaca police cleared traffic out of the way from 400 Elmira Rd. to the area of Seneca and Meadow streets to allow for passage through the city.
The pursuit entered city limits but was terminated a short time later out of safety concerns. The suspect’s vehicle was then found abandoned in the area of W State Street and Brindley Street. The suspect is described as a white male, dark hair, full beard and wearing all dark clothing. He is believed to have fled on foot. Anyone with information should contact Ithaca police via the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
