ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Police Department is looking for a man who was reportedly masturbating on the porch of a residence while watching a woman through a window on the 300 block of Park Place in Ithaca. When she confronted him, he fled northbound.
The man was described as white, middle-aged and wearing flourescent colored underwear. The police are asking residents in the area for any surveillance footage of the subject, or to make a report if they have seen or experienced any similar incidents.
The Ithaca Police can be contacted via the dispatch center: 607-272-3245 or confidentially as follows:
Police Tipline 607-330-0000
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
