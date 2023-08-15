On August 14 at approximately 2:38 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a retail business on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway for a report of a theft at that location involving a suspect who was armed with two machetes.
Officers arrived and confronted the suspect as he was trying to leave the scene on foot. In response, the suspect menaced the Officers with one of the machetes he was in possession of and eventually fled into the area commonly referred to as “the jungle,” behind the aforementioned business.
Following a brief foot pursuit, a perimeter was established around a heavily wooded area in “the jungle” around the suspect’s last known location. Police canines from the Ithaca Police Department and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office were utilized to conduct a search for the suspect however the suspect was not located.
The suspect remains at large but is known to police as 27 year old Terry Short of Ithaca, New York. Short was involved in a separate incident earlier in the day during which he also possessed two machetes while inside of a different business in the City of Ithaca.
Several criminal charges are pending against Short who also has an active bench warrant issued by the Tompkins County Court for Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a Class D Felony Offense. Short should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters Short should not approach him and is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department immediately to report his whereabouts. Short is 5’07” tall, approximately 130 LBS, with hazel eyes.
The Ithaca Police Department would like to thank the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the New York State Environmental Conservation Police and the New York State Park Police for the assistance and resources they provided during this incident.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
Why no screaming demand for "Machete Control" and the banning of "Assault Machetes"? Probably an untraceable Machete to boot.
Lucky for Short he's white, just sayin'. And no, I'm not a person of color.
