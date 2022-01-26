ITHACA, NY -- A house fire on the 600 block of Cascadilla Street on Jan. 19 has been deemed to be arson, set with the use of an accelerant. The police and fire departments responded at 5:50 a.m. after an Ithaca City Schools bus driver Keith Whittaker called to report the visible flames.
The driver alerted the occupants of the house and used a fire extinguisher to knock down some of the initial flames, which police say could have helped save the occupants from injury or death. The fire department extinguished the fire, and the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control later responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. Police say the arson investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone in the area of Cascadilla Street and Meadow Street between 5:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 19 and may have seen anything or anyone to contact them.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.