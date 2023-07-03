At around 10:30 p.m. on June 30, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Washington Street for a burglary in progress.
Upon Officers arrival, the resident of said address had chased a female unknown to him out of the residence and was detaining her around the corner. Officers took custody of the defendant without incident. The homeowner reported coming home to find said female inside the residence actively stealing items and trashing the house.
The defendant is identified as 40 year old Ithaca resident Kaitlin Smith. Ms. Smith was charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony and was arraigned in Ithaca City Court. Said defendant was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
