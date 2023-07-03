On the afternoon of July first, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of W. Seneca Street for a vehicle struck by gunfire.
Upon Officers arrival, it was reported that around 2:37AM on 7/1/23, multiple shots were heard in the area by residents, however police were not contacted at that time. When the driver went out to the parked vehicle at around 2:00 PM, it was discovered that multiple rounds had impacted said vehicle.
Evidence was recovered on scene confirming a shooting had taken place, with said vehicle sustaining the property damage. There are no known injuries at this time, and this shooting is under further investigation.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.