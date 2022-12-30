On December 30 at 12:20 AM, a shooting incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
A complainant reported to Ithaca Police Officers that a bullet entered their apartment through the window coming to final rest in the living room. Officers were able to locate the area of where the projectile was fired from and responded to a nearby apartment in the same area of Chestnut St.
At this time there is more than one person of interest involved in this shooting incident and 1 reported victim. The victim fled the apartment of the shooting through a second story apartment window as reported by a witness on scene.
The location and health of the victim that fled the apartment is unknown at this time, and the possible name is not being disclosed due to the active investigation into this incident.
The 3 suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
