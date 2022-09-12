On Saturday, September 10, just before 11:30 PM the Tompkins County 911 Center received numerous calls reporting shots fired in the North Side neighborhood of the City of Ithaca. Responding IPD officers located the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Alice Miller Way. There, officers located one person suffering from a gun shot wound to their leg.
Officers also located numerous spent shell casings, along with property damage to several vehicles and a house that had been struck by gunfire.
The person shot was transported to an area trauma center with what are believed to be non-life- threatening injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you believe you have information that may aid police with this investigation, please contact the IPD using any of the following options.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
