On April 24, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West State Street for a report of a subject having been shot. It was soon learned that the shooting had taken place in multiple-dwelling residential building in the 300 block of North Meadow Street. Evidence of a shooting was found at that location and the building was canvassed for further information and evidence. It was determined that multiple subjects entered the building, and one fired a handgun at the victim. The subjects then fled in a dark colored SUV. This SUV initially did not have its lights on and quickly pulled into traffic, almost causing an accident.
While on scene and investigating the above shooting, Ithaca Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred at a multiple-dwelling residential building in the 600 block of Spencer Road. Officers located the victim, who was bleeding heavily and rendered emergency medical aid. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival.
No further information is being released currently as these investigations are ongoing. It does not appear that the shooting nor the stabbing were related. The victims in each incident appear to have been specifically targeted by the suspects.
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact IPD via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
