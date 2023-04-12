Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report regarding subjects shouting and a single gunshot being fired on the 100 block of North Plain Street at around 3:00 a.m. on April 12.
Upon arriving at the scene officers located blood in the area and determined that a suspect had forced their way inside a residence causing a dispute to occur inside. Officers determined that neither the victim or the suspect were residents of the building since both fled the area before police arrived.
The Ithaca Police Department has not identified the victim, but said they have been transported to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to IPD the investigation into the situation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time. However, IPD stated in a news release regarding the shooting that “It does not appear that the shooting was random and there is no reason to believe that the general public is at risk.”
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact IPD via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously as well.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
