On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 2:03 p.m. Ithaca Police responded for the report of a subject drowning in the water at the base of Ithaca Falls, off Lake St.
Ithaca Police Officers arrived and located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious, not breathing and had just been pulled from the water by several persons. CPR was started until Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived on scene to assist with rendering medical aid. Investigation determined that the subject was climbing up on the base of the Falls to take a picture and slipped off into the water.
The subject was transported to CMC, but later died from the injuries sustained. The incident has been determined to be accidental and the name of the victim is not being released.
