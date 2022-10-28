Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m.
Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
In a press release, Acting Chief of Police John Joly said that the investigation is still ongoing and refused to confirm the condition of the victim.
However, at around 7am Ithaca Crime tweeted “Looks like that stabbing downtown is a murder” accompanied by the photo above. The identity of the perpetrator remains unknown.
Ithaca Police have advised anyone who has observed suspicious activity or might know something about this incident to contact the department at 607-330-0000 or www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
