On December 25 around 6:15 p.m. the Ithaca Police Department responded to a burglary in process on the 300 block of West Seneca Street.
Officers entered the residence and were able to hear a suspect inside. The suspect attempted to flee out a window but observed a Police Officer and went back into the residence where she was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident.
Police arrested 32-year-old Ithaca Resident for Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E Felony.
The resident was also previously arrested on 12/22/22 for Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree when she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. She was also arrested on 12/24/22 for Criminal Trespass in the second degree and was released on her own recognizance in both of these previous cases.
The resident was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Judge Peacock for the crimes committed on 12/25/22 and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $3,000 Cash/ Bond.
These cases are under investigation and anyone who may have observed anything suspicious, may have video surveillance footage, or who has any information is asked to contact IPD via any of the methods below:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
