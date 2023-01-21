On January 21 Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed.
Upon arrival Officers located a resident who had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
The victim was transported to a regional trauma center via helicopter and is expected to survive.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
