On Friday, January 13, the Ithaca Police Department responded to an incident involving attempted murder, assault and burglary on the 800 block of South Plain Street in the City of Ithaca.
According to a press release from IPD, the defendant, Kenneth W. Hallett, is accused of entering an adjacent apartment shortly after 1:00PM armed with a knife and attempting to kill the resident who was inside.
Hallet also injured another person in the building who sustained a laceration to their forearm. Both victims were transported to the hospital by Bangs Ambulance with non life threatening injuries. Hallett was apprehended by several Ithaca Police Officers on scene who responded there for initial report of 14 year old male who had been assaulted. However, upon arrival responding officers subsequently learned that two adults were assaulted.
Hallet was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100000 cash, $200000 bond or $500000 Partially Secured Surety Bond with a 10% Deposit. A Felony Preliminary Hearing is scheduled in Ithaca City Court on January 17th.
In addition to Bangs Ambulance, The Ithaca Fire Department and The New York State Police also responded and assisted.
The above incident is still under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.
