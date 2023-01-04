On January 3 at about 9:14 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 200 Block of South Cayuga St for a reported fire alarm and structure fire. A fire was confirmed by responding officers, and a suspect was identified during the investigation as Aaron J. Blume, 36 years old, of Enfield, NY.
Blume is alleged to have entered this occupied dwelling and intentionally start a fire while knowing multiple people were inside who could have been injured. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Blume was arrested and charged with Arson 2nd Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor. Blume was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County jail on $10,000 bail.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means regarding assistance in this matter:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
