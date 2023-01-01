On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law.
The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and a brief chase ensued. A perimeter of the area was attempted but it is likely the subject was able to break it before being caught.
A short time later the Tompkins County 911 center received a call from a resident in the 300 block of West State Street that they located a firearm between the window and screen of the apartment.
The loaded. 22 caliber revolver that was previously reported stolen was recovered and taken into evidence.
This case is still under investigation, but if you believe you have information that may aid police with this investigation, please contact the IPD using any of the following options.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
