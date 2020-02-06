Police crime tape

The Ithaca Police Department has received information about drugs possibly being added to drinks at a local bar. This incident is currently under investigation. Officers are reminding residents not to consume drinks that were not prepared in front of you, never leave a drink unattended, and be aware of your surroundings. Anyone with information related to this incident or might be a victim of a similar incident in Ithaca is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department. 

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245 

Police Administration: (607)272-9973 

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000 

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org 

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice

