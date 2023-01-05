On January 4, at around 11:30 AM the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at the request of the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division for weapons and narcotics.
The search warrant was served at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person in the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street.
The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal weapons possession, and narcotics laced with fentanyl and other dangerous substances linked to overdoses in the Ithaca area.
A person was arrested for the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony
The individual was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail. Additional charges are anticipated for other individuals in relation to this investigation. The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 5, at about 8:25 AM the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of S Titus Ave in Ithaca, NY to assist New York State Parole with a detained parolee.
Upon arrival, Ithaca Police Officers were advised that pursuant to a New York State Parole investigation, a New York State Parolee was found in possession of suspected illegal drugs.
Officers confirmed that the individual was in possession of approximately 3.3 grams of Methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of Fentanyl, wrapped in multiple individual packages and possessed with the intent to sell.
As a result, the defendant was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony. The defendant was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
Any witnesses regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
