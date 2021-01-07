ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police have arrested Darius C. VanHouten, 23, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. The department’s SWAT team, Tompkin County Sheriff’s Department and NYS Police VGNET executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Hector Street at about 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 7.
The warrant was executed on VanHouten and Herbert Carrasquillo and was for weapons and narcotics. VanHouten was found to be in possession of what police suspect to be crack cocaine. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Ithaca City Court on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.