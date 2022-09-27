On Monday afternoon, September 26, a suspect was stopped by the Ithaca Police Patrol and Investigations Division matching the description provided previously in a series of burglaries by an individual who also impersonated a NYSEG worker. This detention occurred on W State Street near Geneva Street in the City of Ithaca.
This subject was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, a class D Felony. The defendant is identified as 29 year old Ithaca resident Nicholas Denmark.
Further charges are pending regarding this defendant.
Further information is not being released at this time as these investigations are ongoing.
The Ithaca Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.
Any witnesses regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
