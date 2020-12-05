ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police have arrested Daniel Yetsko, 35, after a string of reported robberies at Harolds Square.
Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, the residential and construction areas of the building were broken into on at least three different occasions resulting in the theft of over $70,000 worth of tools and appliances, as well as thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Residential units are occupied while construction continues on the building, which just opened last month. Stolen items include construction materials, front-load dryers, a front-load washer, a large screen television set, a dishwasher, an air compressor and a number of other items, including the moving carts used to haul the items away.
On Dec. 2, at 6:45 a.m., police responded to a welfare check for a man found unconscious near City Hall, adjacent to the construction site at Harolds Square. Police initially believed the man, based on his clothing and proximity to tools and supplies, was a construction worker who was suffering from a medical condition. The man, Yetsko, was evaluated by Bangs Ambulance personnel and refused further medical treatment. Police then found more carts nearby that had been filled with construction tools, materials and other stolen items. He was detained for questioning, but ultimately released.
As the investigation progressed, police realized the apartment building had been broken into in the early morning hours of Dec. 2. The perpetrator forced entry into the building using a knife and stole more than $65,000 worth of items, in addition to causing thousands of dollars worth of damage on multiple floors of the building.
Yetsko was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree (class C felony), grand larceny in the third degree (class D felony) and grand larceny in the second degree (class C felony) for the crimes he is alleged to have committed from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 .
Yetsko was arraigned remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail/$10,000 bond.
Some of the property that was stolen remains unrecovered. Anyone with any information in connection to these incidents or the property that was stolen is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
