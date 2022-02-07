ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police are asking for information about an assault that happened at 130 Cherry St., the Arthaus building, on Feb. 4. Officers were called around 10 a.m. that morning for a report of an assault that had occurred two hours earlier. According to police a man was attacked by another man inside of the apartment building. He was struck in the head with an unknown object and his cell phone and wallet were taken. The suspect fled the area. He is described as a white man with a thin build and wearing a blue sweatshirt. Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other and it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence. Anyone with information should contact IPD through the following methods:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
