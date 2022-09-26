On Monday, September 26, at about 10:34 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of N Cayuga Street. The perpetrator made forced entry into an unoccupied building and then stole numerous items. The perpetrator also stole items out of a vehicle in the same area. The perpetrator then falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker and gained unlawful access to other buildings in the area.
The Ithaca Police Department is looking to identify the perpetrator responsible for the above crimes. The subject is described as a slim male, facial hair, tattoo visible on the top of the left hand, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a red shirt, pants with white stripes, and a hard hat reading “Kone.” Four photos are attached to this article and IPD is asking for the public’s help with identification.
Further information is not being released at this time as these investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
