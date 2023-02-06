On February fourth, Ithaca Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault that had occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street.
The victim in this matter reported that 3 males were asked to leave the area as they were trespassing and disposing of trash in the parking lot. Two of the males spoken to by the victim did leave the area, but the third subject refused. This third male reached inside the victims parked truck and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist. The force of the punch caused swelling and substantial pain to the left side of the victim’s face. The suspect fled the scene as the victim called the police.
The suspect was described to be a black male, 6’01” in height, 200 pounds, and was seen wearing heavy clothing and a dark colored jacket.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.