On June 19 at approximately 2:15 AM Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive.
Upon arrival an Officer located an unconscious victim who had sustained a stab wound to their upper leg and was bleeding heavily. The Officer applied a tourniquet to the victim and summoned EMS. The victim was transported to the hospital where they are listed in stable, but critical condition.
The suspects in this crime are described as a Hispanic male, a white male with tattoos and a beard, two black males who were wearing face masks, and a heavy-set black female. One of the black males was described as having a lighter skin tone and dreadlocks.
The Ithaca Police Department was assisted on scene by multiple deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office, The Ithaca Fire Department, and Bangs Ambulance.
In addition, a firearm was located near the vicinity of the stabbing and was recovered. It is unknown at this time if said firearm is connected to the stabbing.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
