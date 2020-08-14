A day after the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office published a similar warning, the Ithaca Police Department warned local residents of a financial scam targeting people via phone calls.
The department said that people all over the country are being called from a phone number that purports to be IPD's primary number, asking potential victims to send bail money to free family members from custody. Other times, the caller pretends to be a family member seeking their own bail money.
IPD stated they do not seek or collect money over the phone under any circumstances. Their release did not say whether or not someone had fallen for the scam and lost money yet.
