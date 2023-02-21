Ithaca Police responded to a reported burglary and stabbing on February 20 at a residence in the 500 Block of East State Street. The victim is in stable condition but the identity of the suspect remains unknown.
A press release issued by the Ithaca Police Department said that a female was stabbed in the torso after a male forcibly entered her apartment.
By the time officers arrived the suspect had fled the scene. However, the press release issued by IPD described the suspect as a “six-foot-tall medium build, white male who was wearing a black hoodie and blue surgical mask.” The release continues saying that “the victim and suspect are not believed to know each other.”
The Ithaca Police Department were assisted on scene by multiple deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office, The Ithaca Fire Department, and Bangs Ambulance.
The Ithaca Police is asking community members in this area to check their home surveillance cameras for the above described person.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
