On July 18 at about 3:15am, Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Cayuga for a report of a commercial burglary that had just occurred.
On scene there were proceeds of the burglary in the middle of the road. It appears the window was smashed of the business and property was taken. There were several people involved in the commission of the crime and two vehicles. The vehicles involved appeared to be a gray Kia Soul and a white Hyundai Sonata. The descriptions of the vehicles were relayed to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s and New York State Police who assisted in the investigation.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means, those who wish to remain anonymous may do so:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
