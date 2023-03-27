The Ithaca Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding gunfire at the intersection of South Corn Street and Cleveland Avenue in the City of Ithaca, on March 27 around 1 p.m.
After arriving on the scene, officers were able or interview multiple witnesses. According to the witnesses, the shooting occurred between two people walking and at least one person in a vehicle. Officers said that nobody at the scene was injured and all parities involved fled the area before police arrived.
In a press release issued following the event IPD said, “Officers on scene did locate and secure evidence from the incident and the investigation is on-going at this time. The intersection of S. Corn St and Cleveland Ave is currently shut down but is expected to be re-opened around 2:30 PM for vehicular traffic.”
If you have any information and have not spoken with Police already, please contact us via one of the below methods. Information can be shared anonymously as well.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
